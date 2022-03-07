Organisers of the 2022 Hope Show say preparations are now well underway for what they promise to be “the best Hope Show yet” after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The Hope Show committee says it is "delighted” to be welcoming exhibitors and visitors back to the Marsh Farm showground on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

For the first time, this year’s event on Castleton Road, Hope, will feature a shire horse pageant.

Hope Show is well known as a premier agricultural event in Derbyshire and boasts the biggest sheep entry of any one day show in the North of England.

This year’s the show is set to be every bit as impressive, with sheep and cattle exhibitors across the north and Midlands anxious to show off the best of their flocks and herds after the enforced hiatus.

Neil Priestley, Show Director, said the Hope Show team have started to plan for this year’s show to ensure it will be even “bigger and better.”

Neil said: “We have already secured the fantastic Jamie Squibb Motorbike Display team for the key attraction in the Main Ring and for the first time we will also have a Shire horse pageant.

“We will also have the usual favourites including the Grand Parade of all the champions from the cattle, sheep and equine classes and the tractor display where we expect over 100 entries to be on show.

“The sheep dog trials will be running concurrently adjacent to the showground, and there will be all the usual craft and food tent, the horticultural exhibits and an array of trade stands reflecting the rural focus of our traditional show.”

Hope Show is run entirely by volunteers and this year the committee is looking for new volunteers to fill a range of roles including treasurer and programme officer.

The committee is a committed group of individuals who are very welcoming to those willing to help out with this great local event.

