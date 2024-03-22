Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home improvement retailer Wickes has opened a new store in Long Eaton on Friday, March 22 as a part of the ongoing investment into its store estate.

Located on Nottingham Road the new development was officially opened by Mayor of Erewash, Frank Phillips with the support of local Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club star Ben Duckett, and bowler for Blaze cricket team Lucy Higham.

The 21,000 sq. ft. space will offer a range of home improvement products for both trade professionals and customers looking to improve their own homes.

With a mezzanine showroom, the store will feature a new bathroom selection centre and various room sets to help customers plan their dream home. In addition, customers can utilise Wickes free design service, with expert advice from the stores Design Consultants, alongside Wickes’ trusted installation service.

The store also includes a paint mixing station, an outdoor project centre and two dedicated 30-miunute Click & Collect spaces to make the shopping process easy for customers. Shoppers will also be able to get free delivery on orders over £85.

The Long Eaton store will also be offering customers a 15% discount next weekend, from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31.

Wickes Property Director, Sarah Taitt, said: “As a digitally led, service-enabled retailer, we are delighted to be bringing Wickes’ expert advice, services and knowledgeable staff to Long Eaton. Offering an extensive range of home improvement products, we look forward to meeting our new customers from 22nd March”.Wickes will be celebrating its move into the area with sponsorship of local sports clubs Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Long Eaton United FC for the next season.

Apart from 28 jobs, the new store will also bring the Wickes Community Programme to the area, offering non-profit groups and organisations access to donations of tools and materials to help improve local spaces.