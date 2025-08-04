The team behind a Derbyshire countryside farm wants to open a glamping site close to its many animals, including alpacas, llamas and Highland cattle.

Matlock Park Farm, in Jaggers Lane, north of the town, has applied to Derbyshire Dales District Council for a camping site with 18 glamping pods, which could either be large tents or “geo-domes”, along with 38 traditional tented pitches.

If approved, the tent areas would include 20 adult-only pitches and 18 family tent pitches, with a shower and toilet block, play area and courtyard seating area.

The camping site would be constructed on land off Jaggers Lane to the west of the current farm and petting zoo attraction, with a section of woodland to separate the two and access to the plot to stem from Farley Lane.

If approved, an earth bund would be built facing Farley Lane in order to block the site from view.

The application says the plans would create six new jobs – four full-time and two part-time.

It details: “The land is currently owned by Matlock Farm Park and is used for animal grazing.

“It has also been used as a ‘pop-up’ campsite since 2022 under permitted development rights.

“The campsite was open from August 4 to September 2, 2022 and offered wild camping appealing to a variety of visitors.

“The proposed works for the campsite will secure the ongoing success of the business at Matlock Farm Park.

“Currently Matlock Farm Park is the only tourist attraction within the Derbyshire Dales.

“The farm park has the facilities to cater not only for family visitors but for a variety of groups that visit for educational trips such as Scout and Girl Guide groups, disadvantaged children and school visits that link the farm park to the key stage 1 and key stage 2 national curriculums about food and where it comes from.

“Matlock Farm Park currently provides a fun way of being educated about where food products come from alongside a great way to enjoy the outdoors whilst being in a safe environment.

“Offering petting areas is popular as the benefits are believed to build up a child’s immune system and has proven to be extremely popular with families who visit.

“The current economic benefits of Matlock Farm Park as a tourist attraction provides jobs that are safeguarded and future proofed.

“Spending longer at the farm park will mean further expenditure by visitors and revenue provided on site.

“The proposed campsite would be an important addition to the farm park’s long term sustainability and the surrounding areas producing a positive economic benefit to the wider district.”