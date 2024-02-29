Popular discount store Poundstretcher set to close Chesterfield branch
Discount store Poundstretcher has announced it will permanently close its Chesterfield store.
Poundstretcher, on Saltergate in Chesterfield has announced it will permanently close down.
The shop currently has a 50% sale on everything and it will shut its doors on Sunday, March 16, 2024.
No official reason for the closure has been provided so far and it has not been revealed how many jobs will be affected.
Poundstretcher has been contacted for a comment.