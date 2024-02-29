Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poundstretcher, on Saltergate in Chesterfield has announced it will permanently close down.

The shop currently has a 50% sale on everything and it will shut its doors on Sunday, March 16, 2024.

No official reason for the closure has been provided so far and it has not been revealed how many jobs will be affected.