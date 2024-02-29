News you can trust since 1855
Popular discount store Poundstretcher set to close Chesterfield branch

Discount store Poundstretcher has announced it will permanently close its Chesterfield store.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:46 GMT
Poundstretcher, on Saltergate in Chesterfield has announced it will permanently close down.

The shop currently has a 50% sale on everything and it will shut its doors on Sunday, March 16, 2024.

No official reason for the closure has been provided so far and it has not been revealed how many jobs will be affected.

Poundstretcher has been contacted for a comment.

