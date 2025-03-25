Popular Derbyshire tourist attraction set to reopen for new season - ahead of special anniversary event

A popular attraction is set to welcome first visitors after the winter break.

Steeple Grange Light Railway, narrow gauge heritage industrial railway located near Wirksworth, will reopen for the new season at 11 am on Sunday, April 6.

The popular tourist attraction, which has been running since 1985, will operate on Sundays and bank holiday Mondays until late September.

Early May bank holiday weekend will see a special event set to mark the 200th anniversary of the Cromford and High Peak Railway – one of the earliest in the world.

Steeple Grange Light Railway, narrow gauge heritage industrial railway located near Wirksworth, will reopen for the new season on Sunday, April 6.placeholder image
Visitors to the railway you can enjoy a unique 25-minute round-trip train ride up the main line to Middleton, passing through dramatic limestone cuttings, together with a shorter trip along our branch line into Steeplehouse Quarry.

On most days operating days volunteers are on hand to answer questions about the local railways and show visitors the fossils to be found in the area.

John Morrissey, of Steeple Grange Light Railway, has appealed to anyone interesting in volunteering to join the team to help maintain the railway tacks this season.

He said: Railways do not look after themselves. All year round our members work to maintain the track, cut back vegetation and keep our historic trains in safe working condition. If you are eighteen or over and would like to see what they do, and perhaps join them, please contact us through our website or just turn up when we are open.

