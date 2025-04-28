Popular Derbyshire tourist attraction set to host special bank holiday event - to celebrate 200th railway anniversary
Steeple Grange Light Railway, a narrow gauge heritage industrial railway near Wirksworth, will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Cromford and High Peak Railway this bank holiday weekend.
The popular tourist attraction, which has been running since 1985, usually welcomes visitors on Sundays and bank holidays.
However, to mark the anniversary, passenger and special freight trains will be running on Saturday, May, 3, Sunday, May 4 and bank holiday Monday, May 5 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
The Steeple Grange Light Railway is a volunteer-operated 18-inch gauge line near Wirksworth in Derbyshire. It is built on the trackbed of the Killer’s Branch of the old Cromford and High Peak Railway, now the High Peak Trail.
Motive power is provided by ex-industrial diesel, petrol, and battery-electric locomotives, and passengers are carried in old manriders once used to convey miners below ground.
Visitors to the railway you can enjoy a unique 25-minute round-trip train ride up the main line to Middleton, passing through dramatic limestone cuttings, together with a shorter trip along our branch line into Steeplehouse Quarry.
On most days operating days volunteers are on hand to answer questions about the local railways and show visitors the fossils to be found in the area.
Visitors don’t need to book and can find the attraction at Old Porter Lane, one mile north of Wirksworth on the road to Cromford.