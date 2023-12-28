News you can trust since 1855
Popular Derbyshire park and castle closed due to risk of falling trees and branches following high winds

Elvaston Castle and park are currently closed due to safety reasons.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:27 GMT
Derbyshire County Council has announced that Elvaston Castle and the surrounding park are currently closed due to the risk of falling trees and branches following last night's high winds.

The park is expected to remain closed until after the New Year as specialist teams are set to deal with the damage caused.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience but please avoid the area for your own safety.”

