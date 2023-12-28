Popular Derbyshire park and castle closed due to risk of falling trees and branches following high winds

Elvaston Castle and park are currently closed due to safety reasons.

Derbyshire County Council has announced that Elvaston Castle and the surrounding park are currently closed due to the risk of falling trees and branches following last night's high winds.

The park is expected to remain closed until after the New Year as specialist teams are set to deal with the damage caused.