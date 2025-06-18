Popular Derbyshire National Trust property set for expansion due to booming visitor numbers

A popular Derbyshire National Trust property is set for an expansion to cater for booming visitor numbers.

Calke Abbey, near Ticknall, is in need of a new kitchen to help cater for surging numbers of visitors to the popular stately home and wider estate.

Plans filed to South Derbyshire District Council by the National Trust say 500,000 people a year now visit the site, up from 312,000 in 2015 and with forecasts predicting a further increase to 600,000 visitors by 2030.

The 80-person-strong Calke Abbey catering team now also oversees facilities at Severn Trent’s Staunton Harold and Foremark Reservoir sites.

A 1960s hay barn would be demolished to make way for the new hub kitchen, with up to 50 solar panels installed on the roof.

Meanwhile, further plans for the National Trust site, referenced in the planning application, include “a free-standing BBQ and ice cream kiosk by the car park entrance”.

A decision will be made by the district council in the next few months.

The plans say: “Despite this growth, there has been limited investment during this time, particularly in the kitchen facilities to support the increase in visitors and food and beverage outlets.

The proposed Calke Abbey kitchen expansion. Image from National Trust.

“The current kitchen facilities at Calke are struggling, due to the lack of space, to support such a large operation.

“The addition of Foremark & Staunton has added to this issue.

“The project seeks to provide additional production kitchen, staff welfare and office spaces to be able to support all outlets at Calke, Foremark & Staunton and surroundings areas.

“The proposal would demolish the hay barn and replace it on a similar footprint with a hub kitchen that will allow the National Trust to meet visitor needs in terms of catering.

“The hub kitchen will provide additional freezer and chiller storage as well as food preparation space to support and supply the existing threshing barn restaurant kitchen and servery and the café serving the Chop House Yard picnic area.

“The new hub kitchen will improve efficiency and output. The extra space will allow the team to work more efficiently and continue to be able to support the growing demand for food production for Calke due to the increase in visitor numbers.

“The new kitchen will enable food to be made on site for Staunton and Foremark (currently a bought-in offer only).

“The proposed works will give new purpose to the accommodation which has been standing empty for years.”

A spokesperson for the National Trust said ‘Visitor numbers have grown significantly at Calke Abbey over the last decade.

“We have made improvements in our visitor facilities to support this growth, including Calke Explore, the Tramway Trail, café, and car parking.

“We now need to invest in our significant food and beverage operation to ensure we can continue to provide a high-quality food offer.

“The new production kitchen will service Calke as well as Foremark and Staunton Harold.

“As a charity, all funds raised through our food and beverage operation support our wider charitable work.”