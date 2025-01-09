Popular Derbyshire family attraction temporarily closed – due to safety concerns caused by freezing weather
Matlock Farm Park, located at Jaggers Lane near Matlock, have made a decision to close its doors today (Thursday, January 9) and tomorrow (Friday, January 10).
The park confirmed that the closure is due to safety concerns caused by the “continuing deep freeze”.
A spokesperson for Matlock Farm Park said: “Our staff have been tirelessly clearing paths and public areas from snow and ice, but as these below freezing temperatures continue, it is becoming more and more difficult to make the park accessible and, importantly, safe for everyone.
“We will have a small team here over the next couple of days, continuing to care for our lovely animals, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for the weekend.Stay safe and warm and thank you for your continued support and understanding.”
