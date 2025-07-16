Popular Derbyshire family attraction closed due to water pipe issues

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:04 BST
A Bakewell attraction is currently closed due to problems with a water pipe.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has announced the closure of the splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground earlier today (Wednesday, July 16).

This is due to issues with a waste water pipe at the family attraction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “Unfortunately we're currently dealing with a waste water pipe issue at our splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground, which means the facility is currently closed.

The splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground is currently closed.placeholder image
The splashpad in Bakewell Recreation Ground is currently closed.

“It's not a simple drainage issue unfortunately and is associated with the age of the splashpad. Our apologies for the inconvenience.

"The good news is that a new splashpad for Bakewell is in our capital programme.”

Related topics:Derbyshire Dales District CouncilBakewellDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice