Popular Chesterfield restaurant 'working hard' to improve after one-star hygiene rating
Dynasty, a Chinese restaurant on Wheatbridge Road, received a one out of five hygiene rating following an inspection on August 3, meaning ‘major improvements are necessary’.
Inspectors said that ‘improvements are necessary’ in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Improvements are also needed in cleanliness and the condition of facilities and the building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene.
Inspectors felt that ‘major improvements were necessary’ in the management of food safety. It means systems or checks should be introduced or improved to ensure that the food served is safe to eat. Changes are needed to show that staff know about food safety and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.
Following the inspection, the restaurant says it has been following the inspectors’ advice and has now asked for a re-inspection.
A spokesperson for Dynasty said: “We have been working very hard for the past few weeks and have already done everything that the inspectors suggested. We are expecting to have another inspection soon, hopefully, later this month, and the rating should be much better.
"We want to be better and better for our customers and we will keep working hard to improve in the future. We have the safety and happiness of our customers at heart. They are the most important to us.”