Popular Chesterfield pub reopens after sudden closure

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST
A pub in Wingerworth has reopened after it was forced to close due to electrical fault.

Smithy Pond, a pub at Nethermoor Road in Wingerworth, has announced it has reopened shortly after 2pm this afternoon (Thursday, July 17).

This comes after the venue had to suddenly close its doors yesterday (Wednesday, July 16) due to power surges and issues with electrics.

The pub said that while the venue has reopened for drinks, the kitchen remained closed following the electrical fault.

Smithy Pond has issued the following statement online: "We are open, so Quiz Night will still be going ahead from 8.30pm. Unfortunately we are currently unable to operate our kitchen, so food will not be available. We look forward to seeing you later!”

