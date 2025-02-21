Popular Chesterfield pub on Chatsworth Road thanks community for help - after vandals smash windows
The incident happened in the early hours of today (Friday, February 21) at the Royal Oak pub on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield and saw some of the venue’s windows smashed by vandals.
Derbyshire police attended and the pub, which usually opens its doors at 11.30 am, has remained closed today.
The Royal Oak has shared a thank you message to relatives of the landlord James and assistant manager Chantelle and their ‘much loved local customers’ who came together to help to replace the windows.
The pub’s spokesperson said: “We did have some windows broken in the early hours of this morning whilst closed. We know the culprit and this is something the police are dealing with.
“The community has pulled together and managed to get the windows replaced and we are hoping to be open within the next couple of hours.”
Derbyshire police have been approached for a comment.
