Popular Chesterfield pub in town centre re-opens after changing management twice this year

A Chesterfield town centre pub has welcomed customers once again – as the venue has changed management for the second time this year.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
The historic Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate was first re-opened in May this year – after being shut for about two years.

But a few months later the popular pub closed its doors again – as Molly Jarvis and her partner James resigned from running the venue.

Star Pubs & Bars put up an advert in the hope to find new landlords – and was successful as the pub has now re-opened under the new management.

The Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate has been now re-opened as new management took over the venue.The Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate has been now re-opened as new management took over the venue.
The Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate has been now re-opened as new management took over the venue.

A spokesperson from Star Pubs & Bars said: “We’re pleased to say the Golden Fleece, Chesterfield reopened two weeks ago with a new operator at the helm. They’re enjoying welcoming back the local community to this popular pub. They have some interesting plans for the future including a new food offer, so watch this space.”

