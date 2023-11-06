Popular Chesterfield pub in town centre re-opens after changing management twice this year

A Chesterfield town centre pub has welcomed customers once again – as the venue has changed management for the second time this year.

The historic Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate was first re-opened in May this year – after being shut for about two years.

But a few months later the popular pub closed its doors again – as Molly Jarvis and her partner James resigned from running the venue.

Star Pubs & Bars put up an advert in the hope to find new landlords – and was successful as the pub has now re-opened under the new management.

