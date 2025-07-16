Popular Chesterfield pub closed until further notice

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:12 BST
A pub in Wingerworth has been forced to close its doors until further notice.

Smithy Pond, a pub at Nethermoor Road in Wingerworth, has announced it would not be able to open its doors earlier today (Wednesday, July 16).

The venue has explained that they have been forced to make the difficult decision due to ‘power surges and issues with electrics’.

In an online announcement, a spokesperson for the pub said: "Unfortunately due to an electrical fault, we are unable to open as usual today! We will be closed until further notice, but will update you as soon as it is safe for us to open!

"Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for bearing with us at this time!”

