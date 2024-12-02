Popular Chesterfield charity shop set to close this week after 9 years in the town centre

A popular charity shop which has supported the local air ambulance service for nine years, is set to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Air Ambulance Charity Shop at Burlington Street in Chesterfield will close its doors on Thursday, December 7.

Since opening nine years ago, the store has played a key role in supporting the DLRAA’s (Derbyshire Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance) lifesaving operations raising an impressive £871,164 in support of the charity, contributing directly to the £2,300 cost of each mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DLRAA provides emergency critical care to those in need 24/7, 365 days a year – responding to road traffic collisions, medical emergencies, accidents at home, sports events, and other critical situations that require immediate pre-hospital care.

The Air Ambulance Charity Shop at Burlington Street in Chesterfield will close its doors on Thursday, December 7.

While the Chesterfield shop is set to close, the charity is calling on its loyal supporters to continue backing the lifesaving service.

DLRAA’s Retail Area Manager Lee Corkill said: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported our Chesterfield store throughout the years. While we are sad to be closing this location, we encourage our valued customers to continue supporting the charity by visiting our other stores in Belper and Alfreton.

“Every donation and every purchase helps fund the vital work we do in saving lives across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland. We could not do this without your continued generosity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Chesterfield store will be closing, DLRAA urges its supporters to continue their generosity by visiting the Belper store, both stores in Alfreton, including the Alfreton superstore, or by making purchases and donations via the charity’s online store.