Popular Chesterfield bar and restaurant hit by “significant leak” – forcing relocation to nearby town centre venue

Bottle and Thyme have been forced to temporarily move from their Elder Way premises, operating instead from their sister site at Elder on Knifesmithgate - after the restaurant and bar was hit by significant flooding today.

Gavin Grainger, who runs the venue with his partner Hannah, said: “Unfortunately there has been a significant leak above our building at Premier Inn. We have been really affected by this and so need to close today to clean up, assess the damage and work out our next steps. We’re absolutely devastated but our amazing team are all working together to get us back up and running as soon as possible.

“All bookings for today have been contacted and we will be keeping in regular contact with future bookings. Please don’t worry if you have a booking with us this week - we will be in touch soon.

“Moving forward, in the hopefully very short term, we’ll be running our menus as of tonight from our neighbours at Elder. A huge thank you to them for offering us a space to take over the kitchen. This will reduce our availability and as many of our long-standing Bottle & Thyme customers will know, it’s a good idea to book.

Gavin expressed his gratitude towards everyone who had reached out today - and said that the Bottle & Thyme team will provide regular updates on their efforts to get the venue open again.

He added: “Please bear with us while we find our feet over the next day or two getting used to our new setup and home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out offering help and support. It is so appreciated and extremely touching.

“We will keep you all updated day by day on the situation and hopefully have a date that we will be back open shortly.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the greatest team, including our much loved tradies around us, who, without hesitation, rolled their sleeves up, tackled the challenges and problem solved - all still with a smile. Your hard work and spirit means the world and Bottle & Thyme is very lucky.”

