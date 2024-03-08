Katie's Sandwich Shop, previously knows as Brimington Butty's reopened earlier this month, following refurbishment.

The shop, which first opened its doors in March 2019 and quickly became popular among Brimington residents, temporarily closed in January and underwent full transformation – including new kitchen facilities.

Michele Smith, who runs the shop said: “I lost my sister Katie in September last year. It was a difficult time for me but I wanted to keep my sister’s memory alive so I decided to name the shop after her. Now every time I come to my shop I think of Katie.”

Michele, who used to work at a canteen at Netherthorpe School, bought the sandwich shop two and a half years ago from her older sister Sam who opened Brimington Butty’s in 2019.

Michelle said: “I helped to launch the shop but was working at the canteen later. When Sam decided to sell the shop, I bought it. Now, after over two years I decided to refurbish it.

"We have new facilities and a new name but the menu is still the same. I always try to introduce new things and specials for my customers and I’m planning to keep changing things while still serving the favourites.

Katie's Sandwich Shop serves hot and cold sandwiches, paninis, toasties, cakes and drinks. It is opened from 8am to 2pm on the weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

1 . Katies sandwich shop 21 High Street Brimington. Seen Michele Smith. Michele Smith has re-opened Brimington Butty's under a new name - Katie's sandwich shop to pay tribute to her sister Katie who passed away in September 2023.

2 . Katie's sandwich shop Michele said that she had renamed the shop because she wanted to keep Katie's memory alive. Now every time she comes to her shop, she thinks of her sister.

3 . Katie's sandwich shop The shop re-opened last week after it was closed in January to allow full refurbishment - including the fitting of a brand new kitchen facilities.