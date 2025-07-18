Popular bar in Derbyshire village near Chesterfield re-opens
A popular micro bar in Eckington is re-opening after a short closure
Inn at the Electra, a micro bar at Southgate in Eckington, announced it was temporarily shutting its doors for a break on Thursday, July 17.
The venue, which opened last year, notified customers of the closure on its social media. In an update, the venue owners have confirmed the bar will re-open again today ( Friday, July 25).
The bar’s opening hours are Mon to Thurs 3pm till 8pm and Fri to Sun 1pm - 8pm.
