A popular annual Chesterfield event needs 'saving'.

Transition Chesterfield has organised Potato Day in Chesterfield for the last 11 years.

Held at the Pavements Shopping Centre, the event allows people to buy many different varieties of seed potatoes, onion and shallot sets, garlic bulbs, pea and bean seeds.

But Transition Chesterfield is calling for volunteers to come forward for next year's event in January 2020.

A 'Save Potato Day' meeting will be held next Thursday and people are being urged to attend.

"Not only does Potato Day encourage people to grow their own food, it raises awareness about our other activities, is our main fund-raiser and is a lot of fun," a spokesperson for Transition Chesterfield said.

"If you want Potato Day to continue please come along to Inspire next Thursday, June 6 at 7pm to give your support and ideas."

If you can't make the meeting but think you can help in some way, email transitionchesterfield@yahoo.co.uk

