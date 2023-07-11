Founded in Ilkeston in 2011 by managing director Tina Clough, Poppy PR has seen significant expansion over the past year, with a host of new client wins.

Coming in as the firm’s new director and business partner, Phil will work alongside Tina to help guide the company through its next period of growth.

Phil, a former political editor for the Derby Telegraph, launched his own PR consultancy, Stubbs PR Limited, in 2008, and has also been working as part of the Poppy PR team for more than two-and-a-half years.

Phil Stubbs and Tina Clough. Photo: Poppy PR

Having quickly established a strong working relationship, Tina and Phil decided that a more formal, joint approach was beneficial for both parties and would better help fulfil Poppy PR’s business ambitions. Legal advice surrounding the deal was provided by Derby-based Smith Partnership.

Tina said: “I’m delighted to officially welcome Phil on board as a shareholder in the business. After more than a decade of steering this ship single-handedly, it feels the time is right for me to share the wheel.

“Phil’s knowledge, skills, experience and application have been invaluable since he started working with me. I can’t think of anyone better to enter a partnership with.

“This new arrangement will really cement our already excellent working relationship and will hopefully help to catapult Poppy PR into an exciting new chapter in our fabulous journey.

"PR has been my absolute passion for as long as I can remember and there has never been a more exciting time for Poppy-PR.

"Our clients love our honest approach to PR and the fact that we are so approachable. We have had some outstanding successes for our clients over the last year - some really big 'pinch me’ moments.

“From Chris Evans trying Project D doughnuts on air, to Hodgkinson Builders going toe-to-toe with Love Island at the Broadcast Awards, to the ladies at Married at First sight collaborating with Letterbox Love.”

Tina added: “My job is a dream and it still excites us to get such results for clients."

Other recent client wins for Poppy PR include the likes of Amber Valley Borough Council, bespoke gift firm Colleague Box and pioneering resin flooring company Abacus Flooring Solutions.

In addition to Hodgkinson Builders, which recently hit the headlines as stars of the BBC TV documentary series Brickies, Poppy PR has a broad range of long-term clients, including Wilkins Group, one of the UK’s largest independent packaging manufacturers, and Liverpool-based Palace Chemicals, the UK’s largest independent manufacturer of tile adhesives, grouts, building chemicals, wood treatments and decorating sundries.

Phil, of Milford, near Belper, Derbyshire, said: “Working with Tina and the rest of the Poppy PR team has been like a breath of fresh air for the past couple of years. I’m so looking forward to this new challenge.

“As many self-employed people will understand, it’s not always easy to keep all the balls in the air on your own, particularly when you are lucky enough to be very busy.

“Our decision to join forces came out of just a passing conversation I had with Tina after a particularly busy workday – about whether she should expand the business, future plans, work-life balance and so on.

“It quickly became apparent to both of us that the best solution for both of us was staring us right in the face. It was certainly a no-brainer as far as I was concerned.”