‘Poorly-constructed’ Derbyshire school to be partly demolished and rebuilt

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has already given its backing to the scheme to knock down part of Bramley Vale Primary School, in York Crescent, and create a more fit for purpose site for pupils to enjoy, and the details are now being considered by the authority’s planning chiefs.

Consultants Concertus highlighted the ‘poor quality of the building fabric of the school generally’, but particularly the original 1930s section, stating: “The original part of the school has been at the top of DCC’s Buildings at Risk register for many years and has a condition backlog of £1.1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“he original part of the school has been at the top of the county council's Buildings at Risk register for many years

“The project at Bramley Vale Primary School therefore is for the replacement of the original part of the school, except for the main hall.”

The application proposes the key stage one and two classroom block and the main hall be kept, along with the relatively newly-built nursery block.

Concertus continued: “The proposed new accommodation will include three classroom areas with direct external access, library, shared afterschool club with new staff and admin accommodation.

“There will be a dedicated kitchen facility that will serve the school, replacing the servery facility that provided meals from off site.

“A main entrance into the school has been provided and can be accessed directly from the school gates via a short flight of steps or alternatively ramped access has been provided immediately adjacent.”