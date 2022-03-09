Owners of former Derbyshire school house seek to build new indoor swimming pool

Owners of a former school house in Middle Handley are asking for permission to convert disused outbuildings on their land into a pool house complete with indoor pool

Documents submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council outline plans for a new indoor swimming pool and associated facilities at the site off Lightwood Lane in Middle Handley, near Eckington.

According to the council’s planning portal, the owner of the Old School House previously applied for permission to convert an existing derelict building within the property grounds into an indoor swimming pool in May 2021 – but this was denied after the proposed construction was deemed to be “harmful to the Green Belt”.

Now the applicant, Mr Nigel Gibson, is asking planners for a ‘certificate of lawfulness’ to allow for the construction of a swimming pool and pool hall within existing outbuildings, something which if obtained would mean that planning permission is not needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drawings submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council as part of plans for land off Lightwood Lane in Middle Handley

The application form reads: “Conversion of existing outbuildings to facilitate the construction of swimming pool with Pool hall, including changing room/shower/toilet.

"To be built within the domestic curtilage/garden of the main property for homeowner private use. No additional access required.

“Pool hall to be constructed of brick pillars with glass panels/patio doors, roof constructed of glulam timber and metal sheets.

“Drains for shower and toilet into existing house drains. Roof rainwater drainage into adjacent lake.”

According to the documents, the proposed development is “for the homeowners enjoyment of property” and the construction “falls within lawful permitted development guidelines.”

The application can be viewed on the North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00164/LDC.