Pool and splash pad reopen in Peak District parks - ahead of of school Easter holiday
A paddling pool and a splash pad are reopening in two parks in the Peak District ahead of the school Easter holiday.
Derbyshire Dales District Council have recommissioned the paddling pool in Matlock Hall Leys Park and the splash pad in Ashbourne Park.
The council confirmed both facilities are now both up and running ready for the school holidays.
Sadly, when recommissioning the splash pad in our Bakewell Recreation Ground the contractor discovered a couple of repairs that are needed.
Due to the repairs, the facility will not be able to re-open for at least another week, depending on the parts delivery timescales.
Council apologised for the inconvenience caused.