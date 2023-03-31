Derbyshire Dales District Council have recommissioned the paddling pool in Matlock Hall Leys Park and the splash pad in Ashbourne Park.

The council confirmed both facilities are now both up and running ready for the school holidays.

Sadly, when recommissioning the splash pad in our Bakewell Recreation Ground the contractor discovered a couple of repairs that are needed.

Due to the repairs, the facility will not be able to re-open for at least another week, depending on the parts delivery timescales.