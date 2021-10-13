Police watchdog investigating after man dies in Derbyshire collision

The collision involving an unmarked police car happened on Egginton Road, Etwall, at around midday on September 28.

Pedestrian James Bane, 50, from Nottingham, died at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman pedestrian was also injured following the collision between a Peugeot 208 driven by a police officer and two parked cars.

Derbyshire Constabulary has suspended a serving police officer while enquiries continue.

Both the woman and the man were in close proximity to the parked vehicles at the time of the crash.

Derbyshire Constabulary has previously confirmed that a 50-year-old man has been bailed following an arrest on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began its investigation into the circumstances following a referral from Derbyshire Constabulary.

Derrick Campbell, IOPC regional director, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“It is important that we understand the circumstances that led up to this collision. Our investigation is being carried out independently of the police.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who was in the immediate vicinity at the time and may have seen the Peugeot vehicle in the moments prior to the incident. We have been assessing local CCTV footage but anyone who saw anything or who has dash cam or further footage is encouraged to get in touch with our investigators.”