Police ‘very concerned’ for welfare of man missing from his home in Derbyshire

Published 12th Mar 2025, 07:29 BST
Police say they are very concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from his home in Derbyshire and are appealing for help finding him.

Christian, who is 25 and from Littleover, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, 11 March, in Hill Cross Avenue.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was wearing jeans and white and blue trainers.

If you have seen Christian or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire police with reference 649 of 11 March, via:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

