Police ‘very concerned’ for welfare of man missing from his home in Derbyshire

Christian, who is 25 and from Littleover, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, 11 March, in Hill Cross Avenue.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was wearing jeans and white and blue trainers.

If you have seen Christian or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire police with reference 649 of 11 March, via:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

