Police 'very concerned' for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Lewis was last seen in the Queen Street area of Glossop at around 4.40 pm on Tuesday, September 24.

Derbyshire police said they are ‘very concerned for the safety’ of the 16-year-old, who is described as 5ft 4ins tall, muscular, with mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, grey Nike Air Max trainers, a blue Berghaus jacket and was carrying a blue Berghaus bag.

Lewis, from Glossop, also has links to the Tameside area.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, quoting reference 964 of 25 September:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.