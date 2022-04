Matthew Livings last seen in Calow, near Chesterfield, at 7.30pm on Thurday, April 28.

The 38-year-old is described as slim, 6ft tall, with light brown short, shaved hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they are very concerned for the safety of missing man Matthew Livings

Matthew also has links to the Holmebrook area of Chesterfield.