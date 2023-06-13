Police very concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man
Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a man who is missing from his home in Chesterfield.
Nicholas was last seen in the Newbold area of Chesterfield on Monday at around 2.20pm The 56-year-old, who is 6ft 4ins tall and stocky, was last seen wearing a pair of grey shorts and a white t-shirt. He has a light beard, very short hair, and a piercing at the top of his left ear.
Nicholas left his home in a silver Mercedes Sprinter van which has a registration plate beginning BF68.
Anyone who has seen Nicholas, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to ring the force using the 999 emergency number.