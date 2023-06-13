News you can trust since 1855
Police very concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man

Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a man who is missing from his home in Chesterfield.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read

Nicholas was last seen in the Newbold area of Chesterfield on Monday at around 2.20pm The 56-year-old, who is 6ft 4ins tall and stocky, was last seen wearing a pair of grey shorts and a white t-shirt. He has a light beard, very short hair, and a piercing at the top of his left ear.

Nicholas left his home in a silver Mercedes Sprinter van which has a registration plate beginning BF68.

Anyone who has seen Nicholas, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to ring the force using the 999 emergency number.

Nicholas left his home in a silver Mercedes Sprinter van which has a registration plate beginning BF68.
