Tamara Marciniak was last seen at her home in Chatsworth Lane, Langwith Junction, at 10am on Sunday, July 17.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with long blonde hair.

Police said they are ‘very concerned’ for her safety.

Missing 14-year-old Tamara Marciniak