Police thank public as missing Chesterfield man is found ‘safe and well’ after appeal
A 26-year-old man from Chesterfield who went missing on Sunday has been found.
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:15 am
Reece Lewis-Henman was last seen in the Stonegravels area at around 2.50pm on September 4.
Police then launched an appeal to find him as they were becoming ‘concerned’ for his safety.
On Wednesday morning, September 7, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed Reece has now been found.
The force said: “Reece Lewis-Henman, who was reported missing from the Calow area of Chesterfield, has been found safe and well in Calow. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”