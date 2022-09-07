Police thank public as missing Chesterfield man is found ‘safe and well’ after appeal

Reece Lewis-Henman was last seen in the Stonegravels area at around 2.50pm on September 4.

Police then launched an appeal to find him as they were becoming ‘concerned’ for his safety.

On Wednesday morning, September 7, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed Reece has now been found.

Reece Lewis-Henman has been found 'safe and well', police say

The force said: “Reece Lewis-Henman, who was reported missing from the Calow area of Chesterfield, has been found safe and well in Calow. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”