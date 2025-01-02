Police thank public after missing Derbyshire teenage girl found safe and well
Police have thanked members of the public for their help tracing a teenage girl who had gone missing from her home in Derbyshire.
Mya, who is 17 and from the Whitwell area, had last been seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 1.
Derbyshire police put out a public appeal for help in finding her, with calls for aanyone wwho had seen her to contact officers
Last night they issued an update to say that she had been found. The force said: “Missing 17-year-old Mya from Whitwell, has now been found. Mya is safe and well. Thank you to everyone that shared the appeal to find her.”