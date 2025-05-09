Police thank community for ‘compassion'– after incident in Derbyshire town sees ‘distressed’ man taken to hospital

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2025, 12:16 BST
Police have thanked the local community after an incident in Shirebrook.

Officers from Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were called to reports of an incident involving a ‘distressed’ man on Laurel Close in Shirebrook yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May, 8).

When police arrived at the scene to offer their support, local community have already provided clothing, seating, blankets and drinks for the man.

A spokesperson for Shirebrook SNT said: “We wish to thank the members of the Shirebrook community who were with this male when we arrived.

Police were called to reports of an incident involving a distressed man on Laurel Close in Shirebrook.

"The compassion and care from the residents on Laurel Close was lovely to see and much appreciated by the attending officers.”

Police conformed the male was taken to hospital and is receiving the help and support he requires.

