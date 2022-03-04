Police tackle speeding drivers on ‘race track’ Derbyshire road

Officers were at Creswell Road, Clowne, on Monday and issued 18 tickets to people breaking the 30mph speed limit.

The highest speed recorded was 47mph.

Officers with Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We encourage safe driving and would ask all residents to be aware of the speed limits around them.”

Derbyshire police are cracking down on speeding.

Commenting on the team’s Facebook page, one woman said: “Well done. I live on Creswell Road and at times it can be like a race track! Especially after dark with the ‘little boys and their toys’.”