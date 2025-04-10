The incident took place at a car park off Holmgate Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 9 when police found a dog locked in a ‘very hot’ car.

Officers from Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and the force’s dog section smashed one of the windows in the Citroën Picasso before rescuing the overheated dog.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross Police SNT said: “Many people think it's ok to leave their dog in the car if they're parked in the shade or the windows are open.

"But a car can become as hot as an oven, even when the weather doesn't feel that warm. When it's 22 degrees Celsius outside, the car could reach an unbearable 47 degrees within an hour. It's very dangerous and will cause your dog suffering and harm.

“Unfortunately for this irresponsible dog owner, their side window has been smashed to gain access to rescue this friendly fella from a very hot car. Our contact details have been left for your immediate attention.”

1 . Police rescue dog in Holmgate Police officers rescued a dog left behind in a 'very hot' car at a car park off Holmgate Road in Holmgate. Photo: Clay Cross Police SNT Photo Sales