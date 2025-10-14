Police slam drivers for illegal parking near Derbyshire school as crossings blocked again

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
Police have launched an appeal to drivers after cars were found parked illegally in Dronfield.

Officers from Dronfield Police SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) carried out joint parking patrols with a parking enforcement officer in and around School Lane yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 13).

This comes as police continue to receive ‘regular’ concerns in relation to parking on the road where two schools are located.

A number of vehicles were issued parking tickets for blocking tactile crossings, as well as stopping and parking on white zig zag lines near a school crossing.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Police SNT said: “This is disappointing as this is a regular issue raised in relation to road safety parking by us but also local schools and residents.”

