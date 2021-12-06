Police searching for missing Derbyshire teenager

Thinh Hong Le, 17, was last seen at 7.50pm on Friday heading towards Long Eaton train station.

Thinh, who was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, dark jogging bottoms and white and grey trainers, is believed to have links to the Vietnamese community in the West Midlands.

Anyone with any information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 187-041221.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs