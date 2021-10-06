Police search for men after 'inappropriate sexual comments' made about woman in Derbyshire

This CCTV image has been issued by Derbyshire Constabulary as part of their investigations.

The incident happened at the Co-op on Derby Road, Ripley, between 12.40pm and 12.50pm on September 3.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a public order offence in Ripley have released images of four men they would like to speak to who may be able to assist with the investigation.

“A woman in her 20s was waiting in line to be served when she heard inappropriate sexual comments made about her.

Who are they? Get in touch with police if you know.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, or recognise the men pictured, should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*511932.”

