Police scour Derbyshire reservoir area as search continues for missing young man from Ripley

Derbyshire Constabulary say they remain very concerned for the welfare of the 20-year-old who disappeared from his home in Ripley late on Friday evening (April 29).

He was last seen at 11pm in Butterley Lane and was wearing dark jeans, black and white Nike trainers and a dark hoody. He did not have a coat with him.

Members of the public should expect a heightened police presence in the area around Butterley Reservoir today as searches continue for Izaak, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, from the force’s Missing Person’s team said: “Members of the public may see officers in and around the area of Butterley Reservoir today as they continue to search for missing Izaak.

“I would like to thank the public for their support in sharing our appeals to find Izaak and would reiterate our message for anyone who was in the Butterley Lane area on Friday night, who may have seen him, to contact us if they have not already done so.”

If you have any information which could help, please contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 209 of April 30.

Send a private message to the police’s Facebook page, direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact on Twitter, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk where there are several crime reporting tools or use the online contact form or call the force 101.