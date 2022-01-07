Police remain on Derbyshire street and flowers laid after baby’s death

2. Belper tragedy

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a call just before 10.50pm on Sunday to report that East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, where a young baby was in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to hospital, but tragically died on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives have been in the area for several days carrying out enquiries into the circumstances which led to the death, and a scene remains in place. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further investigations."

Photo: Brian Eyre