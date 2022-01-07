Police remain on Derbyshire street and flowers laid after baby’s death

On Sunday night, emergency services attended a house on Acorn Drive, Belper, where a baby was in cardiac arrest.
The baby sadly died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault and subsequently released on police bail pending further investigations.
1. Belper tragedy
Many people have expressed their sadness at the baby's death - which has left the community in shock.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Belper tragedy
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a call just before 10.50pm on Sunday to report that East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, where a young baby was in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to hospital, but tragically died on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives have been in the area for several days carrying out enquiries into the circumstances which led to the death, and a scene remains in place. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further investigations."
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Belper tragedy
Flowers have started to be laid following the baby's death.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Belper tragedy
The scene on Acorn Drive in Belper on Friday afternoon.
Photo: Brian Eyre