Police release pictures of men they want to trace after ‘violent assault’ in Chesterfield

At around 4am on October 10, a 39-year-old man was assaulted in Holywell Street, outside Vibe.

The man was punched and when he fell to the floor, he was kicked to the head.

He suffered cuts and bruises to his face and head.

Derbyshire police investigating an assault in Chesterfield town centre want to speak to these men.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to the two men pictured as they were in the area at the time.

“We are also aware that a woman may have witnessed what happened but has yet to speak to the police.

“She has long dark hair and wore a stripy top.

“She waited to speak to officers at the scene but left before officers were able to talk to her.

If you can help police with their enquiries, contact them as soon as possible.

“There was a queue of people waiting to get into Vibe at the time and there may be witnesses who have yet to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*299972.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101