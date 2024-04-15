Police put new signs in front of schools in Derbyshire town – following car parking issues
Dronfield SNT have been working closely with partner agencies in relation concerns about parking on yellow zigzags outside schools in the area.
Over the Easter holidays, additional signs have appeared at schools in the area including Dronfield Infant school and Dronfield Junior School, Unstone Infant School and other educational institutions.
Yellow zigzags with accompanying signs advise motorists not to wait or park there at any time for the safety of children and others.
Officers can issue tickets for parking on the zigzags – based on causing an obstruction to other motorists or pedestrians. This is in conjunction with local parking enforcement officers as well.
A spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “We appreciate that school parking pick up and drop offs are busy times but please consider local residents and zigzags are not to be used as a drop-off point as it could mean enforcement action is taken against you.
“Dronfield SNT will continue to work with key partners around road safety concerns as this is an issue regularly raised to the team.”