Police provide first significant update on Derbyshire doctor Daniel Hay investigation - after reviewing cases of 42 patients and speaking to 91 witnesses

Derbyshire police have reviewed the cases of 42 patients, spoken to 91 witnesses and compiled 1,000 documents in an investigation into former Derbyshire doctor Daniel Hay.

A criminal investigation into Daniel Hay, formerly a doctor specialising in gynaecology and obstetrics, aged 60, from near Alfreton, was opened in September 2022 and now Derbyshire police have provided their first update.

The criminal investigation followed two further years of work from the NHS which had investigated the cases of 383 women, with an interim report detailing “major concern” that 50 women were likely to have been harmed and “some concern” that 69 further women had been harmed as a result of Mr Hay’s care.

A police spokesperson said: “The allegations made against Daniel Hay are extremely serious and, with a case of this complexity and size, it takes time for officers to review a vast amount of material to then progress the various lines of enquiry.

Daniel Hay.

“Since the launch of the operation, a team of 15 detectives have generated more than 1,000 documents as they review 42 former patients.

“These have included all the relevant medical records for the individuals – as well as reviews undertaken into the former patients’ care.

“Officers have also spoken with 91 witnesses who had been identified as holding potentially important information that will assist in our enquiries.

“In consultation with colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) complex case unit seven cases have been submitted to an independent gynaecological expert for review.

“The results of these have now been received and the findings are being considered in conjunction with the CPS.

“We have been keeping in contact with the victims to keep them updated about the progress of our enquiries and we will continue to do so as we move through the next stages of investigation.”

The police have confirmed that Mr Hay has not been charged with any crime.

It is understood the investigation focuses on women who had major surgeries such as hysterectomies or sterilisation conducted by Mr Hay.

Mr Hay is alleged to have frequently not provided other alternative options in place of the life-changing surgeries.

An NHS England report had focused on Mr Hay’s practice between 2015 and 2018 and while it was completed in September 2022, it is currently withheld pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, a review of governance at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB), Mr Hay’s then employer, has also been withheld.

Police have not indicated the time-line of care provided by Mr Hay which they will be assessing.

Numerous patients and law firms have been calling for the scope of investigation into Mr Hay’s care to be significantly expanded, with some patients’ cases dating back to 2001, across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

An interim NHS report in May 2021 detailed evidence of a “surgery-first” approach, with a frequent total absence of documentation about any other medical treatments – short of surgery – being considered.

The report detailed that Mr Hay often failed to explain the ramifications of life-changing operations he recommended before they were carried out.

It said there was “sufficient evidence of a lack of a coherent thought process”.

The interim review suggested a wider review may be required following the publication of the investigation covering the period 2015-2018, along with a review from the trust into how the concerns around Mr Hay which it has identified “have gone undetected till recently”.

Mr Hay stopped all clinical activity at the hospital trust in June 2018, with his colleagues raising concerns in late 2018, but did participate in “a small number of curriculum-based, classroom sessions” based at Royal Derby as late as February 2019.

He relinquished his medical licence in July 2021, meaning he is no longer able to practise medicine, having retired citing mental health concerns in July 2020.

The Medical Defence Union, which is acting on Mr Hay’s behalf, has confirmed that Mr Hay “has no comment to make” in response to the criminal investigation update.

At the launch of the criminal investigation in September 2022, the MDU said that the former surgeon “has no comment to make”.

Mr Hay has not provided a statement through the MDU since July 2021, when he said: “I apologise to the women affected by the NHS investigation. I am co-operating with the investigation, however, due to my ongoing mental health issues, I ask that you please respect my privacy at this time.”

UHDB did not wish to comment while a police investigation is ongoing.