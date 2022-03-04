Police probe after ‘offensive’ graffiti found in Derbyshire

It has happened in the underpass to Gosforth Lane, Dronfield.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Unfortunately, it would appear that some people still think it acceptable to engage in anti-social, criminal damage in Dronfield in the guise of graffiti.

“More disturbingly is the fact that this graffiti is offensive and contains anti-Semitic comments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police described the graffiti as 'unacceptable'.

“This is totally unacceptable and any identified offenders will be dealt with by way of a robust response as this crime is motivated by hatred.

“This must stop.”