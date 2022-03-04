Police probe after ‘offensive’ graffiti found in Derbyshire
Police are investigating after ‘offensive’ graffiti containing anti-Semitic comments was found in Derbyshire.
It has happened in the underpass to Gosforth Lane, Dronfield.
A spokesperson for Dronfield Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Unfortunately, it would appear that some people still think it acceptable to engage in anti-social, criminal damage in Dronfield in the guise of graffiti.
“More disturbingly is the fact that this graffiti is offensive and contains anti-Semitic comments.
“This is totally unacceptable and any identified offenders will be dealt with by way of a robust response as this crime is motivated by hatred.
“This must stop.”
Anyone with information about the incident should message the team via the Dronfield Police SNT Facebook page, quoting crime number 22000125316.