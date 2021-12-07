Police probe after anti-Semitic graffiti found in Derbyshire town

Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in Dronfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:14 pm

Dronfield Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said anti-Semitic graffiti has been discovered in recent days at Gosforth Lane underpass, Farwater Lane car park’s notice board and the civic centre’s notice board.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting 21*695083 for the Gosforth Lane graffiti and 21*694385 for the notice board graffiti.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.