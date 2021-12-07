Police probe after anti-Semitic graffiti found in Derbyshire town
Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in Dronfield.
Dronfield Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said anti-Semitic graffiti has been discovered in recent days at Gosforth Lane underpass, Farwater Lane car park’s notice board and the civic centre’s notice board.
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting 21*695083 for the Gosforth Lane graffiti and 21*694385 for the notice board graffiti.
