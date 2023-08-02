News you can trust since 1855
Police praise youngsters for getting help for their friend who passed out in Derbyshire park

Police officers have praised a group of young people who flagged them down after a friend passed out in a park in Whaley Thorns.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team said: “We were in Whaley Thorns when we were flagged down by concerned youngsters who told us one of their friends was passed out in the park.

“The female was checked over by SNT officers and was left the care of ambulance staff.

“Massive thank you to all of the youngsters in Whaley Thorns area for flagging us down, for calling an ambulance and for making sure their friend was okay.”

