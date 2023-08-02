Police praise youngsters for getting help for their friend who passed out in Derbyshire park

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team said: “We were in Whaley Thorns when we were flagged down by concerned youngsters who told us one of their friends was passed out in the park.

“The female was checked over by SNT officers and was left the care of ambulance staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Massive thank you to all of the youngsters in Whaley Thorns area for flagging us down, for calling an ambulance and for making sure their friend was okay.”

“You can report crime via the following methods online via Derbyshire Constabulary www.derbyshire.police.uk, on Twitter @DerPolContact, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org