Police praise youngsters for getting help for their friend who passed out in Derbyshire park
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team said: “We were in Whaley Thorns when we were flagged down by concerned youngsters who told us one of their friends was passed out in the park.
“The female was checked over by SNT officers and was left the care of ambulance staff.
“Massive thank you to all of the youngsters in Whaley Thorns area for flagging us down, for calling an ambulance and for making sure their friend was okay.”
