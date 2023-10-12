News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Police plea for help finding north Derbyshire man missing from home

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a Derbyshire man who has gone missing from his home.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul, who is missing from his home in Coal Aston, near Dronfield, is white, about 5ft 10ins, and was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a t-shirt, a navy blue zip-up top and a cap.

The 45-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when he left on foot. He has not been in contact with anyone since and his family have been unable to reach him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Paul, or has any information on his current whereabouts.

The 45-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when he left on foot.The 45-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when he left on foot.
The 45-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when he left on foot.
Most Popular

If you can help, please contact police immediately using one of the these methods and quote incident 310 of October 11: • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookTwitterPolice