Paul, who is missing from his home in Coal Aston, near Dronfield, is white, about 5ft 10ins, and was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a t-shirt, a navy blue zip-up top and a cap.

The 45-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when he left on foot. He has not been in contact with anyone since and his family have been unable to reach him.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Paul, or has any information on his current whereabouts.

If you can help, please contact police immediately using one of the these methods and quote incident 310 of October 11: • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101