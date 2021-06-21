Police plea for help finding missing man known to visit Derbyshire

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing from Stoke Poges.

Darren Woolley, who is 53-years-old, was last seen at around midnight on July 15 in Park Road.

He is a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall with mousey grey short hair and of stocky build, who usually uses his middle name of Carl.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of Darren Woolley

He has no tattoos, but wears glasses to read.

He was last seen wearing khaki-coloured combat trousers and t-shirt and a Holland baseball cap.

He was also carrying a canvas backpack.

Darren is known to use hotels in Slough and is also known to frequent Dronfield .

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Lucie Clarke, based at Amersham police station, said: “Darren has been missing since last Tuesday and this was reported to the force on Saturday.

“His disappearance is out of character, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If anybody has any information as to Darren’s whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference number 43210269598.

“Alternatively, if you see Darren, please call 999.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Darren. If you see this appeal, please get in touch with either your family or the police. You’re not in any trouble, but we want to know that you are safe.”