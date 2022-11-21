Police officers attend Chesterfield College to discuss knife crime
Safer neighbourhood officers talked to students about the dangers around knife crime.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
21st Nov 2022, 11:26am
Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team attended Chesterfield College to talk to young people about knife crime, as part of Operation Sceptre.
Spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “By talking to schools about the impact and answering their questions, we can educate people on the many ways knives shatter lives, and together we can keep knife crime out of the county. Thank you to the students and teachers for their engagement.”