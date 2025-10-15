Police launch urgent appeal as officers grow concerned for missing Derbyshire woman

Officers are growing concerned for the welfare of a woman who is missing from Ilkeston.

Sheila, 35, left a property in the town between 6am and 7.30am today (Wednesday, October 15) and has not been seen since.

It is believed she may have gone to the Manor Floods nature reserve in Ilkeston.

Sheila is described as being about 5ft 3ins tall with shoulder length, dark brown hair and with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black trainers and a longish black coat and had a black rucksack with her.

Anyone who has seen Sheila or knows where she is now should contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below and quote incident number 458 of October 15:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.